The Callisto update for 2 October 2022

Updates for Oct 2

Share · View all patches · Build 9637904 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

October Update!

Changes and improvements

  • Movement has been optimized and smoothed. If you are having issues with jumping, make sure to hit the "Calibrate" button in the options.
  • Lighting has been fixed in some places to improve appearance.
  • Several environments have been completely overhauled. Check out the new VIP Lobby and Promenade.
  • Changes have been made to grabbing objectS: you may see some objects have more realistic grab points and finger positioning.
  • Some of our shaders have been updated and optimized. This should make things like glass doors look better when rendered.
  • Minor tweaks have been made for Oculus Touch controls.
  • REGAC has been given 50% more coffee.
  • Additional content including additional puzzles and quests have been added.
  • Additional dialogue has been added.

Bugfixes

  • A bug that was preventing the player from petting FRED has been fixed.
  • Some movement bugs have been fixed.
  • Issues with specularity have had some improvements.
  • Occlusion has been improved.
  • A bug was reported where the planet Jupiter was disappearing in the sky. We weren't able to reproduce this one, so...apocalypse averted, I guess.
  • A bug with realtime lights being occluded in one eye and not the other has been fixed.
  • A bug with player movement options not saving has been fixed.
  • A bug which prevented the plug puzzle from working has been fixed.

