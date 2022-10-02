Updates for Oct 2

October Update!
Changes and improvements
- Movement has been optimized and smoothed. If you are having issues with jumping, make sure to hit the "Calibrate" button in the options.
- Lighting has been fixed in some places to improve appearance.
- Several environments have been completely overhauled. Check out the new VIP Lobby and Promenade.
- Changes have been made to grabbing objectS: you may see some objects have more realistic grab points and finger positioning.
- Some of our shaders have been updated and optimized. This should make things like glass doors look better when rendered.
- Minor tweaks have been made for Oculus Touch controls.
- REGAC has been given 50% more coffee.
- Additional content including additional puzzles and quests have been added.
- Additional dialogue has been added.
Bugfixes
- A bug that was preventing the player from petting FRED has been fixed.
- Some movement bugs have been fixed.
- Issues with specularity have had some improvements.
- Occlusion has been improved.
- A bug was reported where the planet Jupiter was disappearing in the sky. We weren't able to reproduce this one, so...apocalypse averted, I guess.
- A bug with realtime lights being occluded in one eye and not the other has been fixed.
- A bug with player movement options not saving has been fixed.
- A bug which prevented the plug puzzle from working has been fixed.
Changed files in this update