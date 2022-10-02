- New engine sounds
- Gear change sounds
- Different sounds for rider/driver view
- You can change cameras by C key
- Remastered key binding UI, new info in help UI
- Slightly cleaner UI
- New and more informative registration UI
- Fixed bug occurring during registration
Update 2022.0.1 (v8)
