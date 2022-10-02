 Skip to content

Engine Evolution 2022 update for 2 October 2022

Update 2022.0.1 (v8)

Build 9637848 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • New engine sounds
  • Gear change sounds
  • Different sounds for rider/driver view
  • You can change cameras by C key
  • Remastered key binding UI, new info in help UI
  • Slightly cleaner UI
  • New and more informative registration UI
  • Fixed bug occurring during registration

Changed files in this update

Depot 1871991
