Update 0.1.1

- Inventory system reworked for fixing known bugs and getting ready for future updates.
- Items will not remove from inventory when client change the slot of it.
- Inventory system will not spawn items from the beginning of the game anymore.
- Psycho Cameras application now updating automatically when one player place a camera or pick it up.
- Clients can now take any item from ground without any issue.
- Fixed an issue that causes items does not drop on ground when player died.
Fixed
- Equipped item does not unequip for dead players.
- Leave button stuck on loading screen when used by client.
- Paintings seems empty for clients if it changes while client is far away from it.
- Some sounds continue playing when the item unequipped.
Added
- Green map fog added to all maps to make ambiation more realistic.
Changed
- Players now have own viewport for Psycho Cameras application.
- Playable characters' textures improved.
- Light flashing system changed for npcs and they now can flash lights when get closer to another player while attacking.
