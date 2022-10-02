 Skip to content

Psychoscopy update for 2 October 2022

Update 0.1.1

2 October 2022

Reworked

Inventory system reworked for fixing known bugs and getting ready for future updates.

  • Items will not remove from inventory when client change the slot of it.
  • Inventory system will not spawn items from the beginning of the game anymore.
  • Psycho Cameras application now updating automatically when one player place a camera or pick it up.
  • Clients can now take any item from ground without any issue.
  • Fixed an issue that causes items does not drop on ground when player died.

Fixed

  • Equipped item does not unequip for dead players.
  • Leave button stuck on loading screen when used by client.
  • Paintings seems empty for clients if it changes while client is far away from it.
  • Some sounds continue playing when the item unequipped.

Added

  • Green map fog added to all maps to make ambiation more realistic.

Changed

  • Players now have own viewport for Psycho Cameras application.
  • Playable characters' textures improved.
  • Light flashing system changed for npcs and they now can flash lights when get closer to another player while attacking.

