Witchy Life Story update for 2 October 2022

Quick Fixes Oct. 2rd

Quick Fixes

  • dialog portrait error
  • scene skip bug in Ruth Request 3

Working On

  • Screen resolution issues - think we have a fix, but finishing it up and doing further testing
  • Hooking up dialog SFX to volume controls

Changed files in this update

