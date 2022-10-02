Quick Fixes Oct. 2rd

Quick Fixes
- dialog portrait error
- scene skip bug in Ruth Request 3
Working On
- Screen resolution issues - think we have a fix, but finishing it up and doing further testing
- Hooking up dialog SFX to volume controls
