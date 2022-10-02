Update 2nd October 2022

 Skip to content

Warlocks Quarry update for 2 October 2022

Fixed a bug on the bows not respecting toughness enchantment.

Allowed the voltage long axe and Hammer to support toughness.

Changed files in this update

