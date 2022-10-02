Update 2nd October 2022

Fixed a bug on the bows not respecting toughness enchantment.
Allowed the voltage long axe and Hammer to support toughness.
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
Fixed a bug on the bows not respecting toughness enchantment.
Allowed the voltage long axe and Hammer to support toughness.
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update