Alcyon Infinity update for 2 October 2022

UI and Bugs Update 0.5.3.3

2 October 2022

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Changed Most UI fonts
  • Reworked HUD size
  • Fixed Slowdown would continue during pause
  • Fixed cytodrones not disappearing
  • Fixed cytodrones giving money on death

