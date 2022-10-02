- Changed Most UI fonts
- Reworked HUD size
- Fixed Slowdown would continue during pause
- Fixed cytodrones not disappearing
- Fixed cytodrones giving money on death
Alcyon Infinity update for 2 October 2022
UI and Bugs Update 0.5.3.3
