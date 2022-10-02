 Skip to content

BARK update for 2 October 2022

BARK 1.6 (Various Bug Fixes)

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • The way that points are collected during a chase have been updated to decrease the chances of crashing the game.
  • Chapter 4 checkpoint not allowing the chapter to progress has been fixed.
  • Added a hint during Chapter 1 to inform the player that you can cancel Sense Mode.
  • Added a hint to Chapter 6 to inform the player that the neighbor's dog will only bark at you if you are in the backyard.
  • Re-made the function that cancels the owner's navigation after a certain amount of time has passed, forcing him to navigate to required points. This reduces the risk of him disappearing without completing his navigation sequence.
  • Increased the amount of time you have to scare the first hallucination away before your owner comes out of his room in Chapter 3.
  • Decreased how close your owner has to be to you before he can grab you.
  • Fixed chase music starting even if a dog (who is trying to start a chase with you in the neighborhood) is too far away.

