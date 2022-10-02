- The way that points are collected during a chase have been updated to decrease the chances of crashing the game.
- Chapter 4 checkpoint not allowing the chapter to progress has been fixed.
- Added a hint during Chapter 1 to inform the player that you can cancel Sense Mode.
- Added a hint to Chapter 6 to inform the player that the neighbor's dog will only bark at you if you are in the backyard.
- Re-made the function that cancels the owner's navigation after a certain amount of time has passed, forcing him to navigate to required points. This reduces the risk of him disappearing without completing his navigation sequence.
- Increased the amount of time you have to scare the first hallucination away before your owner comes out of his room in Chapter 3.
- Decreased how close your owner has to be to you before he can grab you.
- Fixed chase music starting even if a dog (who is trying to start a chase with you in the neighborhood) is too far away.
BARK update for 2 October 2022
BARK 1.6 (Various Bug Fixes)
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update