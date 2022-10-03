0.47.0 is now live on Steam!

- Added a new animation in the first floor of the abandoned house in the bottom left of the exploration area.
- Added the last slime animation in the Underground facility
- Added a Fog Animation in the Underground facility
- Added the ability take off the badge. This comes with one new Animation when talking to the guy waiting outside the bar.
- Added changes to the shop UI to show which character the item is meant for and sorted the list of items by character, type, and name.
- Fixed a bug where the shop UI wouldn't show items as owned when they're equipped.
Changed files in this update