Third Crisis update for 3 October 2022

0.47.0 is now live on Steam!

Share · View all patches · Build 9637232 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

  • Added a new animation in the first floor of the abandoned house in the bottom left of the exploration area.
  • Added the last slime animation in the Underground facility
  • Added a Fog Animation in the Underground facility
  • Added the ability take off the badge. This comes with one new Animation when talking to the guy waiting outside the bar.
  • Added changes to the shop UI to show which character the item is meant for and sorted the list of items by character, type, and name.
  • Fixed a bug where the shop UI wouldn't show items as owned when they're equipped.

Changed files in this update

Third Crisis x64 Depot 1260821
