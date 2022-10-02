Small update

- Fixed some bugs whose labels could not be effective (such as red light area and hot blood universities)
- Add a new label to the old version of the drawing, indicating that the drawing version is too old (it can only be used after entering the room and re editing)
- For the last update, the old archive and the new version are incompatible due to data structure problems. Please create a new archive to start the game (many messages will pop up when reading the old archive)
