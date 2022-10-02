 Skip to content

房地产大亨 update for 2 October 2022

Small update

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  1. Fixed some bugs whose labels could not be effective (such as red light area and hot blood universities)
  2. Add a new label to the old version of the drawing, indicating that the drawing version is too old (it can only be used after entering the room and re editing)
  3. For the last update, the old archive and the new version are incompatible due to data structure problems. Please create a new archive to start the game (many messages will pop up when reading the old archive)

虚幻人生：都市炒房大亨 Content Depot 1662141
