Cryptr update for 2 October 2022

Oct 2 patch notes

Share · View all patches · Build 9636975 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Removed the loading screen for falling off the map (dropping -100 units below the starting point)
  • Added a quicker transition for falling off the map that doesn't reload the entire level (restart)

