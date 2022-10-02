- Fixed plank with nails getting incorrect positioning when nailed to object
- Fixed scrap machine eating items over 0 but under 10 value ~thanks to player 'Fuzzinator23'
- Modified the automatic guns to allow seeing the round in the chamber
- Refined the collision accuracy for condition UI info popup
Daybreaker VR update for 2 October 2022
Quick Fix for Oct 3rd
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update