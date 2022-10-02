 Skip to content

Daybreaker VR update for 2 October 2022

Quick Fix for Oct 3rd

Daybreaker VR update for 2 October 2022

Quick Fix for Oct 3rd

Build 9636880

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed plank with nails getting incorrect positioning when nailed to object
  • Fixed scrap machine eating items over 0 but under 10 value ~thanks to player 'Fuzzinator23'
  • Modified the automatic guns to allow seeing the round in the chamber
  • Refined the collision accuracy for condition UI info popup

