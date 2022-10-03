Plushie giveaway, outreach survey, server performance, bots in custom games

Rebound v0.66.0 is live

Hiya Slappers,

Want a chance at 50 USD of in-game currency? Scroll down to the outreach survey!

This is a small update that adds the ability to add bots to custom games and improves the performance of the online servers. We're not done with the performance improvements yet but are seeing good progress.

In custom games, you can now add up to 3 bots. You can play with them or against them. Matchmaking games do not have any bots currently, it is only an option in custom games.

We've also added a region lock for OCE, where if you have more than 150 latency it will not let you use its matchmaking. Custom games are unaffected by the region lock. Other regions do not currently have this restriction.

Plushie giveaway

On October 7th, we're launching a plushie campaign with Makeship!

From today until October 6th at 6pm (GMT), you can enter into a giveaway for the very first one!

The plushie ships worldwide, so there are no restrictions on who can enter.

Follow the instructions in the tweet to enter:

https://twitter.com/Slapshotgg/status/1576857110775705601

Outreach survey (Win 50 USD in Pux)

We're conducting a survey to figure out where to best focus our efforts on acquiring new players for Slapshot while we ramp up for full release.

One submission will be picked at random to win 50 USD worth of in-game currency.

https://forms.gle/3T4MZTtExDTM7afz6

GLHF!