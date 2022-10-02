 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Alphabetical Order update for 2 October 2022

Patchnotes Release 1.1.0

Share · View all patches · Build 9636338 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

I've added some small improvements to the vendor:

  • Decrease auto restock timer from 10 to 5min
  • Auto restock after each boss fight in arena
  • Increase vendor inventory slots from 42 to 51 to improve selling possibility

Changed files in this update

Alphabetical Order Content Depot 1737601
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link