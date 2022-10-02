 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

rote²(RoteSquare) update for 2 October 2022

2022-10-02(v0.4.2)

Share · View all patches · Build 9636260 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

-New Song: Author wind - Aquamarine (Hard)
-New Level: oSeann - Radiant moment (NORMAL)
-Fixed a Vsync Bug

Changed files in this update

PROJECT-A Content Depot 1735671
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link