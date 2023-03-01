Nayla's Castle is OUT NOW!

Naylas Castle is out TODAY! RIGHT NOW!!! Go give it a play, wishlist it and share it around

https://store.steampowered.com/app/2097880/Naylas_Castle/

Thank you so much for awaiting the launch as twitter and steam gave us a LOT of trouble today. Any feedback of bugs would help too. So please let us know if you find anything lurking around the castle.



Also stay tuned for some extra DLC that will add even more pants draining content for you pervs!