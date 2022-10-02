 Skip to content

Criminal Dissidia update for 2 October 2022

V1.0.4 Update

Build 9635976 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  1. Fixed an issue where clicking on the inventory during battle could report an error, and the subsequent bugs that resulted.
  2. Fix the bug that monsters and target monsters are not visible on the map.
  3. Fix the bug that Scythe Strike can’t deal damage to the player.
  4. Close the Black fog on the map.
  5. Added the option to reset the character's position in the settings.
  6. Change the effect of Lurking Corruption.
  7. Players can now press and hold the mouse to move.
  8. Fix an issue that Mana Drain doesn't fit its description.
  9. Added hints to the locations of the note pages on Pond of Chaos.
  10. Make QTE easier.
  11. Players can now view the elf interface without elves.

Changed files in this update

克瑞因的纷争 Content Depot 1081451
