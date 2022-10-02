- Fixed an issue where clicking on the inventory during battle could report an error, and the subsequent bugs that resulted.
- Fix the bug that monsters and target monsters are not visible on the map.
- Fix the bug that Scythe Strike can’t deal damage to the player.
- Close the Black fog on the map.
- Added the option to reset the character's position in the settings.
- Change the effect of Lurking Corruption.
- Players can now press and hold the mouse to move.
- Fix an issue that Mana Drain doesn't fit its description.
- Added hints to the locations of the note pages on Pond of Chaos.
- Make QTE easier.
- Players can now view the elf interface without elves.
Criminal Dissidia update for 2 October 2022
V1.0.4 Update
Patchnotes via Steam Community
克瑞因的纷争 Content Depot 1081451
