Swords 'n Magic and Stuff Dedicated Server update for 3 October 2022

Dedicated Server v1.5.3

Dedicated Server v1.5.3 · Build 9635934 · Last edited 3 October 2022

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Better logging about why a name is invalid (i.e. which word is invalid and why)
  • Server names are now case insensitive
  • The list of approved words was removed from the Docs folder. Instead, a file named Allowed-Words.txt located in SNM2020/Saved/Logs gets generated every time the server boots up. The reason for this is the list of words is actually dynamic and changes from time to time. This was the only way to ensure you did not read an outdated list. This means that you may need to run the server once just to see the list of words.
  • The default server name is no longer set in Dedicated-Server-Game.ini; instead it's omitted which implies it will randomly generate a name each time the server starts up.

