Cosmoteer Beta Test update for 2 October 2022

Beta Update 2022.10.1

Beta Update 2022.10.1 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • New Hyper-Jump Relay design.
  • Bugfix: Various crashes caused by translations.
  • Bugfix: Crash playing some older saved game when opening the settings.
  • Bugfix: Crash if using certain characters such as & in the name for a custom marker.
  • Bugfix: Rare crash in the resources editor.

