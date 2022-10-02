- New Hyper-Jump Relay design.
- Bugfix: Various crashes caused by translations.
- Bugfix: Crash playing some older saved game when opening the settings.
- Bugfix: Crash if using certain characters such as & in the name for a custom marker.
- Bugfix: Rare crash in the resources editor.
Cosmoteer Beta Test update for 2 October 2022
Beta Update 2022.10.1
