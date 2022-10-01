Bugfixes
Multiplayer menu Lobby Name and Password more readable
Client UI not working properly
Client not respawning when hit off arena in PreMatch Lobby
Spell Realms Playtest update for 1 October 2022
BMG 2.04
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Bugfixes
Spell Realms Playtest Content Depot 1752931
