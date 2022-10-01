 Skip to content

Spell Realms Playtest update for 1 October 2022

BMG 2.04

Share · View all patches · Build 9635137 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Bugfixes
Multiplayer menu Lobby Name and Password more readable
Client UI not working properly
Client not respawning when hit off arena in PreMatch Lobby

Changed files in this update

Spell Realms Playtest Content Depot 1752931
