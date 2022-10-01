Bending Battles Changes
Basic Spells
- All basic spells have had their speed increased by 50%
- All basic spells have 3 charges; players must have a charge in order to cast a basic spell
- All basic spells now require sufficient stamina in order to cast
Special Spells
Special Spells are now more focused on giving opportunities for knockouts
Stamina
Stamina now stops recovering for a brief duration after dashing, blocking, or being hit by a spell
Blocking
- Blocking no longer recovers stamina upon being hit by a spell
- Blocking cooldown reduced
Draft
Draft reimplemented into the game
