Spell Realms Playtest update for 1 October 2022

Bending Battles Changes

Basic Spells

  • All basic spells have had their speed increased by 50%
  • All basic spells have 3 charges; players must have a charge in order to cast a basic spell
  • All basic spells now require sufficient stamina in order to cast

Special Spells

Special Spells are now more focused on giving opportunities for knockouts

Stamina

Stamina now stops recovering for a brief duration after dashing, blocking, or being hit by a spell

Blocking

  • Blocking no longer recovers stamina upon being hit by a spell
  • Blocking cooldown reduced

Draft

Draft reimplemented into the game

