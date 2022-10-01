 Skip to content

Graviteam Tactics: Mius-Front update for 1 October 2022

Update 10/02/2022

Update 10/02/2022

Share · View all patches · Build 9634845

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  1. Fixed a bug with the rotation of the periscopes of the T-62 tank.
  2. The algorithm for the appearance of a tactical battle has been corrected, when only combat groups on the border of the battlefield are present in the battle from the player's side.
  3. Changed the animation quantization algorithm with increasing distance to the camera.
  4. Minor changes to the operations from the Bird Grove/Raging Bridgehead/Dark Forest DLCs.
  5. Changed the algorithm for calculating the sight quality (for the UI).
  6. Aiming accuracy parameters are directly calculated from the sights characteristics.
  7. The binding of FOs in the Red Army in operations from the Bird Grove DLC has been changed.
  8. Changed the location of some German battlegroups in operations from the Bird Grove DLC.
  9. Minor fixes.

