- Fixed a bug with the rotation of the periscopes of the T-62 tank.
- The algorithm for the appearance of a tactical battle has been corrected, when only combat groups on the border of the battlefield are present in the battle from the player's side.
- Changed the animation quantization algorithm with increasing distance to the camera.
- Minor changes to the operations from the Bird Grove/Raging Bridgehead/Dark Forest DLCs.
- Changed the algorithm for calculating the sight quality (for the UI).
- Aiming accuracy parameters are directly calculated from the sights characteristics.
- The binding of FOs in the Red Army in operations from the Bird Grove DLC has been changed.
- Changed the location of some German battlegroups in operations from the Bird Grove DLC.
- Minor fixes.
Graviteam Tactics: Mius-Front update for 1 October 2022
Update 10/02/2022
Patchnotes via Steam Community
