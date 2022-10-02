Terra Invicta version 0.3.20

0.3.20
- fix crash (often on load) when a ship has destroyed vector thrusters
- fix crash when assault carrier lands and ally check includes nation with no exec faction
0.3.19
Balance
- lower AI preference for xenoforming again because yeast growth curves are tricky to manage
- increased difficulty of Control Space Asset mission. The presence of Marines now make a difference against uprisings (but not a guarantee, they may change sides too if they decide they're meat for the machine, beltalowda)
- increased impact of miltech defending against xenoforming, terrorize and sabotage space facilities mission
- capped max damage from bombing a launch site
- bumped a few cp-capacity effects in value, effects should now note exact value being gained
- reduced antimatter gained from science tour to something reasonable 2574, quit makin the game so easy Tayta
Bugfixes
- GetBestOperation() : candidateRepairHabs is null when fleet is at lagrange point NRE bugfix. Issue #2536
- Partial fix for bug #2530. Many fixes for transfers around a single Lagrange point. Namely:
--- Single-Lagrange transfers now only use torch trajectories, as nothing else makes sense (orbit phasing fails due to taking tens of thousands of years and the Lambert solver fails due to the barycenter being nearly nonexistant (produces results that require impossible DV).
--- Single-Lagrange transfers calculate their maximum duration based on the fleet's torch abilities instead of orbital mechanics, since there's basically no orbit.
--- Safeties were added to protect against impossibly long transfers (instead of subtracting the duration and then checking against a minimum, we check the minimum first and subtract if it won't go below).
--- Fixed bugs in single-barycenter patched transfers where, if we didn't start with a microthrust, we wouldn't attempt torch transfers (only Lambert). Updated variable names to make it clearer.
- ArmyStackTooltip() : NRE bugfix. Issue #2537
- Fix for 2540; added additional logging and null checks for tooltips being destroyed during gameplay, implemented creation of tooltips during runtime.
- Bugfix #2527 -- the last bits.
--- Fixed some timing bugs in single-barycenter torch transfers.
--- Fixed TISpaceObjectState.ToGlobalCartesianStateAtTime(): it handled lagrange points seperately, and was throwing away the point's velocity.
- Credits crash fix for Simplified Chinese - limited 300 strings to each text component because of some Unity mesh limit when too many characters are in one component
- Added missing unicode values for ?, ! punctuation in Simplified and Traditional Chines
- Update councilor intel panel when CouncilorCompositionChanged (such as in death/retirement). Issue #2555
- Selected space object may be null after space battle NRE bugfix. Issue #2572
- Fix for 2558 - Using culture invariant tolower() string setting to prevent errors on Turkish and other regional settings, where a character in the assetbundle path would be changed causing crashes. OUR FRIENDS IN TURKEY, YOU MAY PLAY AGAIN ON YOUR OWN REGIONAL SETTINGS (we hope)
- Tutorial prompts were not being cleared when their associated screen was closed. Cleaned this up
- TINationState.UpdateControlPoints() : Losing more than one CP results in armies having invalid controlPointIdx bugfix. Only the last cp to be removed has its armies controlPointIdx recalculated.
- Enforcing a transfer duration hard cap of 2.5 years for humans and 5 years for aliens. This will prevent 10+ year transfers effectively removing player fleets from the game.
- Fixed incorrect tutorial check that was preventing certain tutorial objectives from completing
- GetBestOperation : fleet.ref_orbit == null NRE bugfix. Issue #2593
- Fix for some text strings not displaying properly
- Fix for credits - layoutgroup doesn't automatically update child positions unless disabled and enabled.
- TICouncilorState.ValidDestination() : return false if candidateDestination is null or deleted.
- Fix for 2597 - Refitting a ship with a councilor onboard will now send the councilor into the hab where the refit is taking place instead of being lost in the void.
- Fixed issue with combat UI alerts carrying over between battles.
- factions will set default hate at campaign start so it doesn't look briefly like HF can put up with the aliens
- fixed 2564, iceland owning two copies of reykjavik and similar bugs when a breakaway nation finds itself owning two copies of its capital
- fix 2584 / 2573 NaN population from so much excessive nuking that the numbers go to impossible places, geez players calm down, they're already destroyed
- slightly lowered permanent population growth dedudction from nuking a region
- fix 2588 - angry little button in enemy fleet UI that shouldn't be there
- fix typo in codex. all game text is 100% perfcet now
- fix crash trying to load model when new army is created while nation is being transferred to aliens, looking at you bangladesh
- fix crash when the AI trying to design big ships when it hasn't developed any small turrets, which is a really weird edge case, Kevin
- fixed some instances of control point defensive modifiers being incorrectly applied on null faction control points
- Fixed issue with VectorThrusters and DriveCoupling not updating on propulsion value changes
- Cleaned up Bug with Damage to VectorThrusters and DriveCoupling not being properly taken into account when creating ship trajectories
UI
- Obj Screen Sorts in front of most ui screens now
- Added Flashing Confirm Assignments button after all councilors are assigned
- Reworded some tutorial prompts to provide clearer direction to councilor missions and tutorial buttons
- Made text on CPs more readable by adding a drop shadow and outline
- improved tech finished notification with some highlights
- Added Alien Threat Indicator to Tutorial
