- Made Rogue slightly weaker.
- Fixed shrinking arena mission bug.
- Added red lightning damage effect.
- Prevented accidental level up selection due to mouse movement while leveling up.
- Changed bonus missions to be killing enemies instead of time based.
- Made magic missiles slightly weaker.
- Updated ShakuJS version to latest (the underlying engine).
HellEscape update for 1 October 2022
Bugfix and minor updates
Patchnotes via Steam Community
