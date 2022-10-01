 Skip to content

HellEscape update for 1 October 2022

Bugfix and minor updates

Build 9634475

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Made Rogue slightly weaker.
  • Fixed shrinking arena mission bug.
  • Added red lightning damage effect.
  • Prevented accidental level up selection due to mouse movement while leveling up.
  • Changed bonus missions to be killing enemies instead of time based.
  • Made magic missiles slightly weaker.
  • Updated ShakuJS version to latest (the underlying engine).

