Update 1.0.4

A new update has been released for The Underground Man 2.
List of important changes:
- An alternative way to start running has been added. On the keyboard, you can start running by pressing Right Shift, and on gamepads by pressing LS (Xbox controller) or L3 (PS controller).
- The jump speed has been slowed down, which should make it easier to control on platform levels.
- The player no longer hits the wall (Underwater Man chapter).
- Fixed problems with the disappearance of bonuses from partners and "improving" items.
- Fixed bugs related to the elevator in the Wasteland chapter.
- Fixed known problems with opening achievements. If they did not open for you before the update, they should open automatically when you start the game.
- The car in the racing level has become more rotatable.
- Fixed bug with inability to drop item from inventory.
- After 5 "deaths" on dancing mini-game, the number of allowed bugs increases from 5 to 10.
- Number of levels in "Love and Tocha" minigame reduced to 10.
- The assortment of weapons in the store from the 10th chapter has been expanded.
- A number of other minor bugs and tweaks have been fixed.
Thank you for your feedback. Please report any bugs or bugs you find in this thread.
Changed files in this update