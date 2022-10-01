 Skip to content

Gardens Of Celestial Globes update for 1 October 2022

UNDEAD PUMPKIN

Build 9634255 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

UNDEAD PUMPKIN ARE THE PRIMITIVE CREATURES AND
PLANTS THAT INHABIT THE EXHUMED PUMPKIN
FRUIT. HALLOWEEN SPIRIT, PERMEATING
THEIR BODIES, COMPLEMENTS THEIR EVIL
INSTINCTS, CREATING A MOST DANGEROUS
COMBINATION. UNDEAD PUMPKIN ARE THE
SPECIAL HALLOWEEN EDITION RACE.

