UNDEAD PUMPKIN ARE THE PRIMITIVE CREATURES AND
PLANTS THAT INHABIT THE EXHUMED PUMPKIN
FRUIT. HALLOWEEN SPIRIT, PERMEATING
THEIR BODIES, COMPLEMENTS THEIR EVIL
INSTINCTS, CREATING A MOST DANGEROUS
COMBINATION. UNDEAD PUMPKIN ARE THE
SPECIAL HALLOWEEN EDITION RACE.
Gardens Of Celestial Globes update for 1 October 2022
UNDEAD PUMPKIN
UNDEAD PUMPKIN ARE THE PRIMITIVE CREATURES AND
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update