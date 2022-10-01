- Fixed database discovered objects not saving properly
- Fixed database enemy hull and shield values not being scaled with difficulty
- Fixed clients keeping their weaponry when dying during meltdown
- Fixed clients charging weapons not triggering exopods on the server
- Fixed a rare bug where a level could contain no enemies
- Fixed non-secret triggered destructable walls not rendering correctly on the map
- Fixed various issues that could cause bubble FX to escape water areas
- Fixed warped liquid surfaces for skewed room entrances
Desecrators update for 1 October 2022
0.7.0a changelist
Patchnotes via Steam Community
