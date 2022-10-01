 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Desecrators update for 1 October 2022

0.7.0a changelist

Share · View all patches · Build 9634195 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed database discovered objects not saving properly
  • Fixed database enemy hull and shield values not being scaled with difficulty
  • Fixed clients keeping their weaponry when dying during meltdown
  • Fixed clients charging weapons not triggering exopods on the server
  • Fixed a rare bug where a level could contain no enemies
  • Fixed non-secret triggered destructable walls not rendering correctly on the map
  • Fixed various issues that could cause bubble FX to escape water areas
  • Fixed warped liquid surfaces for skewed room entrances

Changed files in this update

Desecrators Content Depot 1311571
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link