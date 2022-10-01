We have just released a new update for ChilloutVR on the stable branch.

ChilloutVR 2022r169

This update aims to iron out some long-standing IK issues in preparation for the bigger IK rework and to get some of your requested features in.

IK

Foot offset is now kept properly after calibration (https://feedback.abinteractive.net/p/full-body-tracking-trackers-on-feet)

Animation will no longer have an influence on the avatar when in full-body tracking (https://feedback.abinteractive.net/p/idle-pose-animation-have-influence-on-your-full-body-tracking)

The avatar animator will keep running while in full body calibration

You can now recalibrate without the avatar reloading

Seated play is now automatically disabled when full body setup is detected

Fixed the avatar floating above the ground while in half-body tracking (https://feedback.abinteractive.net/p/avatars-float-5cm-above-floor-in-3-point-vr)

Interactions

You can now mark UI elements to not be interacted by index pointers by adding "[NPI]" to the GameObject name

Fixed a bug where disabling a chair could trap the player (https://feedback.abinteractive.net/p/disabling-chairs-locks-player)

Implementations

Fixed a bug where the Thumb bone would not move properly (https://feedback.abinteractive.net/p/broken-thumb)

Fixed an issue where animations would have an influence on finger spread while finger tracking was active

Fixed a bug where blinking would not be transferred over the network when using eye tracking (https://feedback.abinteractive.net/p/overrided-blinking-state-isn-t-copied-to-movement-data-from-network)

Haptic settings are now separated instead of an ascending list

UI

You can now also select players when the quick menu is open (https://feedback.abinteractive.net/p/selecting-users-w-small-menu)

Fixed a bug where the camera shutter would be stuck when taking a photo while loading into another world

Fixed a bug where hud notification icons would disappear while there were still notifications remaining

Fixed permanent stutter when changing menu categories

Fixed Issue with the stepping of the Falloff Distance slider

You are now able to disable certain hud notifications

When creating a new instance you will automatically open the details page (https://feedback.abinteractive.net/p/auto-select-newly-created-instances)

You can now set nameplates to only be visible when a menu is open (https://feedback.abinteractive.net/p/show-nameplates-when-small-menu-is-open)

added an option to display a small placeholder when an avatar is distance hidden

When an avatar is loading, a small loading indicator is now displayed (https://feedback.abinteractive.net/p/some-sort-of-loading-avatar-or-visual-for-remote-players-changing-avatar)

Movement

Fixed a bug where Holoport Locomotion could collide with the local players

You are now able to jump in holoport locomotion

Holoport speed now matches the normal player speed

Added an option to invert the vertical mouse direction

Video player

Fixed visible stutter on SetUrl

Fixed Issue with Video Player AudioSources not having the correct position

General Bugfixes