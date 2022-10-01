We have just released a new update for ChilloutVR on the stable branch.
ChilloutVR 2022r169
This update aims to iron out some long-standing IK issues in preparation for the bigger IK rework and to get some of your requested features in.
IK
- Foot offset is now kept properly after calibration (https://feedback.abinteractive.net/p/full-body-tracking-trackers-on-feet)
- Animation will no longer have an influence on the avatar when in full-body tracking (https://feedback.abinteractive.net/p/idle-pose-animation-have-influence-on-your-full-body-tracking)
- The avatar animator will keep running while in full body calibration
- You can now recalibrate without the avatar reloading
- Seated play is now automatically disabled when full body setup is detected
- Fixed the avatar floating above the ground while in half-body tracking (https://feedback.abinteractive.net/p/avatars-float-5cm-above-floor-in-3-point-vr)
Interactions
- You can now mark UI elements to not be interacted by index pointers by adding "[NPI]" to the GameObject name
- Fixed a bug where disabling a chair could trap the player (https://feedback.abinteractive.net/p/disabling-chairs-locks-player)
Implementations
- Fixed a bug where the Thumb bone would not move properly (https://feedback.abinteractive.net/p/broken-thumb)
- Fixed an issue where animations would have an influence on finger spread while finger tracking was active
- Fixed a bug where blinking would not be transferred over the network when using eye tracking (https://feedback.abinteractive.net/p/overrided-blinking-state-isn-t-copied-to-movement-data-from-network)
- Haptic settings are now separated instead of an ascending list
UI
- You can now also select players when the quick menu is open (https://feedback.abinteractive.net/p/selecting-users-w-small-menu)
- Fixed a bug where the camera shutter would be stuck when taking a photo while loading into another world
- Fixed a bug where hud notification icons would disappear while there were still notifications remaining
- Fixed permanent stutter when changing menu categories
- Fixed Issue with the stepping of the Falloff Distance slider
- You are now able to disable certain hud notifications
- When creating a new instance you will automatically open the details page (https://feedback.abinteractive.net/p/auto-select-newly-created-instances)
- You can now set nameplates to only be visible when a menu is open (https://feedback.abinteractive.net/p/show-nameplates-when-small-menu-is-open)
- added an option to display a small placeholder when an avatar is distance hidden
- When an avatar is loading, a small loading indicator is now displayed (https://feedback.abinteractive.net/p/some-sort-of-loading-avatar-or-visual-for-remote-players-changing-avatar)
Movement
- Fixed a bug where Holoport Locomotion could collide with the local players
- You are now able to jump in holoport locomotion
- Holoport speed now matches the normal player speed
- Added an option to invert the vertical mouse direction
Video player
- Fixed visible stutter on SetUrl
- Fixed Issue with Video Player AudioSources not having the correct position
General Bugfixes
- Fixed Issue with CVRParameterStream LocalWorldDownloadPercentage not outputting any value
- Added force termination to the BundleVerifier in case it gets stuck
- World downloads get a higher priority now
Changed files in this update