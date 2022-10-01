 Skip to content

ChilloutVR update for 1 October 2022

ChilloutVR 2022r169

1 October 2022

We have just released a new update for ChilloutVR on the stable branch.

This update aims to iron out some long-standing IK issues in preparation for the bigger IK rework and to get some of your requested features in.

IK

Interactions

Implementations

UI

Movement

  • Fixed a bug where Holoport Locomotion could collide with the local players
  • You are now able to jump in holoport locomotion
  • Holoport speed now matches the normal player speed
  • Added an option to invert the vertical mouse direction

Video player

  • Fixed visible stutter on SetUrl
  • Fixed Issue with Video Player AudioSources not having the correct position

General Bugfixes

  • Fixed Issue with CVRParameterStream LocalWorldDownloadPercentage not outputting any value
  • Added force termination to the BundleVerifier in case it gets stuck
  • World downloads get a higher priority now

Changed files in this update

