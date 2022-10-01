Hello Prospectors,

As we had some issues that needed to be handled immediately the team put some hours into fixing those today and we can put out Hotfix 2.0.3 today. In case you are wondering why 2.0.3 we already had 2 updates in the last week that did not require a maintenance.

Hotfix 2.0.3 is incoming and we aim for a maintenance at 8:30 PM CEST / 2:30 PM EDT / 11:30 AM PDT

This Hotfix will change and fix the following things:

Changes

The following changes were implemented to the Forge recipes, as we saw that the crafting process was too easy. However, we will of course keep a close eye on the general functionality and usage of the forge, to tweak and tune when necessary.

Reduced Weight:

Tharis Iron from 4 to 3

Pure Tharis Iron from 4 to 3

Increased Weight:

Tharis Iron Ingot from 8 to 9

Charged Tharis Ingot from 8 to 9

Supercharged Tharis Ingot from 8 to 9

Additional Changes:

Material Requirements and outcome changed for melting Tharis Iron Ingots

Material Requirements and outcome changed for melting Charged Tharis Iron Ingots

Added Lethium as required ingredient

Increase the Amount of Ingots needed to craft any gear from 1 to 3

Increased the amount of materials needed for attaching perks

Uncommon from 2 to 3

Rare from 1 to 2

Epic from 1 to 2

Longer crafting Times

Forging Ingots from 20 seconds to 30 seconds

Forging Epic Gear from 30 seconds to 45 seconds

Forging Exotic Gear from 45 seconds to 60 seconds

Forging Legendary Gear from 60 seconds to 90 seconds

You will not get Abyss Alloy as a side product

Slightly increased chance to get Alien Slag as a side product

Bugfixes

The EVAC ship issue is potentially fixed

You won't fall out of the ship any longer and will not fly across the map. The latter one was a rare occurrence.

The Alien Forge is enabled again, however...

... ALL PERKS are currently disabled.

You will be able to craft items again

The items you will craft have perks

Those perks will not work at the moment

We will fix additional things and most likely revisit some of the functionalities in an upcoming patch

We will also check how the recent exploits impacted the general economy and might tackle that as well in an upcoming patch

We are very sorry for the inconvenience that this has caused and for having to run a maintenance on a Saturday. However we strongly believe that this maintenance will improve the quality of life for all of you.

Have a wonderful weekend everyone & don't forget to join us on Discord (https://discord.com/invite/thecycle) and our Reddit (https://www.reddit.com/r/TheCycleFrontier/) and make sure to follow us on Twitter (https://twitter.com/TheCycleGame)

As always, don't forget - Fortuna Favors the bold!