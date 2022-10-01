-
Lobby (Bugfix): Tournement vote-system.
Lobby (Bugfix): if all players aren't ready, wait 5 seconds before start the game.
Run (Bugfix): Camera collision on characters disabled
Tournement Win Screen: Everybody have his own dance animation now.
RCMonstertrucks: Spectator cam on finsih added.
GG-Party Playtest update for 1 October 2022
Small Bug fixes ++
