GG-Party Playtest update for 1 October 2022

Small Bug fixes ++

Build 9634070 · Last edited by Wendy

  • Lobby (Bugfix): Tournement vote-system.

  • Lobby (Bugfix): if all players aren't ready, wait 5 seconds before start the game.

  • Run (Bugfix): Camera collision on characters disabled

  • Tournement Win Screen: Everybody have his own dance animation now.

  • RCMonstertrucks: Spectator cam on finsih added.

