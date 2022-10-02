Update 6.7 (2)

New features:
- Doctors can now revive teammates
- Creatures cannot start the hunt right next to a player
- notes that you have already seen are now marked
- artifacts can now be found in the car, once you picked them up
- the size of the maps is now displayed in the level selector
Changes:
- the lighter lasts longer
- tutorial extended (it is now also explained how to desecrate a grave)
- Players now don't get scared when they are outside (but can still have hallucinations, it takes time for players to calm down)
- You can now sprint as a dead player and levitate up with space bar
- Expert points distribution revised. You now get more expert points for certain creatures to make it fairer
Bugfixes:
- You can now no longer run/sprint in one place
- Items no longer fall through the stairs in Dawsbury Estate
- There are now no floating cups in Dawsbury Estate
- You can now pick up items that are in the pentagram
- fixed a bug where the creature wouldn't attack players (please let us know if you still encounter the problem!)
Changed files in this update