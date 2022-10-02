 Skip to content

MetaPhysical update for 2 October 2022

Update 6.7 (2)

Build 9633946 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

New features:

  • Doctors can now revive teammates
  • Creatures cannot start the hunt right next to a player
  • notes that you have already seen are now marked
  • artifacts can now be found in the car, once you picked them up
  • the size of the maps is now displayed in the level selector

Changes:

  • the lighter lasts longer
  • tutorial extended (it is now also explained how to desecrate a grave)
  • Players now don't get scared when they are outside (but can still have hallucinations, it takes time for players to calm down)
  • You can now sprint as a dead player and levitate up with space bar
  • Expert points distribution revised. You now get more expert points for certain creatures to make it fairer

Bugfixes:

  • You can now no longer run/sprint in one place
  • Items no longer fall through the stairs in Dawsbury Estate
  • There are now no floating cups in Dawsbury Estate
  • You can now pick up items that are in the pentagram
  • fixed a bug where the creature wouldn't attack players (please let us know if you still encounter the problem!)

