Patch Notes v1.1.3
- Change: Added a display setting to reduce or eliminate Ego Mode effect intensity
Find it under Menu > Settings > Display > More
- Change: Added a new META to draw attention to the motion and display settings that have been added since launch
- Change: Right-Shift is now also bound (does same thing Left-Shift does)
- Change: Made the 'hoverboard' audio more audible
- Change: Download tool description try to be clearer that you'll be printing NEW instances
- Fix: Don't take the currently grabbed thing to the MainMenu when pausing the game
- Fix: Don't drop the currently grabbed thing randomly
- Fix: Vending machines were vending uncollectable juice if you HOPped away immediately after vending them
- Fix: Occlusion problem with MassiveFan Ceiling/Floor piece in Integrated Cooling
- Fix: Juice falling through bottom of openable crate in some instances in CRS
- Fix: Freight Workshop 3 geometry holes in one of the vents needed plugging
- Fix: Prevent a weird premature HOP to GOD DOR from starting area, + some other anti-cheat measures
- Fix: Egometer widget support 1000+ ego
- Fix: EgoSucker was still residually connected to the thing you were sucking ego from, with some strange physics results
- Possible Fix: Some enemies getting stuck issuing warning and not going hostile
Patch download size: 49 MB
Changed files in this update