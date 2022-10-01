 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Ctrl Alt Ego update for 1 October 2022

Patch Notes v1.1.3

Share · View all patches · Build 9633782 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Patch Notes v1.1.3

  • Change: Added a display setting to reduce or eliminate Ego Mode effect intensity
    Find it under Menu > Settings > Display > More
  • Change: Added a new META to draw attention to the motion and display settings that have been added since launch
  • Change: Right-Shift is now also bound (does same thing Left-Shift does)
  • Change: Made the 'hoverboard' audio more audible
  • Change: Download tool description try to be clearer that you'll be printing NEW instances
  • Fix: Don't take the currently grabbed thing to the MainMenu when pausing the game
  • Fix: Don't drop the currently grabbed thing randomly
  • Fix: Vending machines were vending uncollectable juice if you HOPped away immediately after vending them
  • Fix: Occlusion problem with MassiveFan Ceiling/Floor piece in Integrated Cooling
  • Fix: Juice falling through bottom of openable crate in some instances in CRS
  • Fix: Freight Workshop 3 geometry holes in one of the vents needed plugging
  • Fix: Prevent a weird premature HOP to GOD DOR from starting area, + some other anti-cheat measures
  • Fix: Egometer widget support 1000+ ego
  • Fix: EgoSucker was still residually connected to the thing you were sucking ego from, with some strange physics results
  • Possible Fix: Some enemies getting stuck issuing warning and not going hostile

Patch download size: 49 MB

Changed files in this update

Depot 1571941
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link