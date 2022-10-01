 Skip to content

Mad Experiments 2: Escape Room update for 1 October 2022

Bugfixes and improvements

Patchnotes via Steam Community

We fixed some localization bugs in Prologue room, and made some improvements to the way we display visual effects in the game.

Thank you for your support!

