进入后室Get into Backrooms update for 1 October 2022

Updated October 1, 2022

Patchnotes via Steam Community

  1. Updated the game title screen

  2. Part of the text has been modified to make it easier to guide players

  3. Add a new branch route, and beautiful girls will travel with you

