-
Updated the game title screen
-
Part of the text has been modified to make it easier to guide players
-
Add a new branch route, and beautiful girls will travel with you
进入后室Get into Backrooms update for 1 October 2022
Updated October 1, 2022
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update