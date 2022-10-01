- Increased number of displayed scores on the leaderboard
- Fixed over 20 bugs and glitches
- Smoothened animations
- Fixed audio jittering on high-end systems
- Balanced move logic
Fantasteroids update for 1 October 2022
Small Update v1.0.2
Patchnotes via Steam Community
