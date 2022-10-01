 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Fantasteroids update for 1 October 2022

Small Update v1.0.2

Share · View all patches · Build 9633483 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Increased number of displayed scores on the leaderboard
  • Fixed over 20 bugs and glitches
  • Smoothened animations
  • Fixed audio jittering on high-end systems
  • Balanced move logic

Changed files in this update

Depot 1790871
  • Loading history…
Depot 1790872
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link