城市工人模拟器 update for 1 October 2022

CityWorkerSimulator 1.1.1 Update

1 October 2022

Patchnotes via Steam Community

-fixed the issue that reports error when the character thirsts
-optimized restaurant coding
-now 'bread and milk' in the restaurant can increase thirst by 1

