Rivalia: Dungeon Raiders out now!

Have you ever imagined waking up to find yourself trapped in a time-space loop with 3 complete strangers? In the fantasy world of Rivalia, anything is possible. After some recent events in the castle, the court jester alters the space-time inside, leaving the 4 protagonists trapped and forced to work together to find a way to end the curse affecting the kingdom and escape.

To achieve your goal, you will take control of a character by traversing random dungeons and engaging in real-time combat. But you won't fight alone, your allies will fight alongside you and you can take control of them at any time. Each character will have a unique skill set, which can be expanded with additional passive effects thanks to the equipment you can forge. Knowing each character's strengths and equipping them correctly will be key to success.

Only you can defeat the jester.

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1872500