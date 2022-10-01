 Skip to content

Turbo Sliders Unlimited update for 1 October 2022

Update notes for v0.84

Share · View all patches · Build 9633222 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Added the possibility to save and load many settings inside the game (e.g. levels, vehicles, event settings, cameras, controls)
  • Added small settings buttons to some places where right-clicking was needed
  • Admin clients are now able to change most of the settings and control the session flow with the same GUI as if they were local hosts
  • Admin clients can now upload their levels and vehicles to dedicated servers at session init using the Upload buttons in selectors
  • Level and vehicle selectors now remember their last filter settings until the game is restarted
  • Added braking, oversteering and reversing multiplier to the experimental physics settings (to tune vehicles without creating a new vehicle)
  • Added a camera option to view the full playable area in soccer with only one local player, too - also tuned the default angle and FOV
  • Soccer restarts are now faster, especially after ball out
  • Added the possibility to add optional boundary objects to soccer levels - OptionalBoundaryHeight in the event soccer settings defines their height
  • Added a new version of the soccer level Punapark as a built-in level (with optional boundaries)
  • Added minimum goal difference setting to soccer
  • Added two new team orders: Alternating and Fixed - in soccer, that means having the side to change after every event (or never)
  • Added the possibility to randomize soccer start positions for every restart (or for every event, overriding the default starting order)
  • Added a brief flash to the followed player when switching to a camera that is far (possible to turn off in camera settings)
  • Added the possibility to have negative start times for animated objects (to make a copy and play it in different phase)
  • Added the possibility to enable "accurate rotations" for animated objects when extra accuracy is needed
  • Recording accuracy doubled - new High is what VeryHigh previously was, the new VeryHigh is even more accurate (and takes more space)
  • Fixed whistle sounds and end cheers not being played on clients when playing soccer
  • Miscellaneous other minor fixes and improvements

Changed files in this update

