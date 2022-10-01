Update notes for v0.84

- Added the possibility to save and load many settings inside the game (e.g. levels, vehicles, event settings, cameras, controls)
- Added small settings buttons to some places where right-clicking was needed
- Admin clients are now able to change most of the settings and control the session flow with the same GUI as if they were local hosts
- Admin clients can now upload their levels and vehicles to dedicated servers at session init using the Upload buttons in selectors
- Level and vehicle selectors now remember their last filter settings until the game is restarted
- Added braking, oversteering and reversing multiplier to the experimental physics settings (to tune vehicles without creating a new vehicle)
- Added a camera option to view the full playable area in soccer with only one local player, too - also tuned the default angle and FOV
- Soccer restarts are now faster, especially after ball out
- Added the possibility to add optional boundary objects to soccer levels - OptionalBoundaryHeight in the event soccer settings defines their height
- Added a new version of the soccer level Punapark as a built-in level (with optional boundaries)
- Added minimum goal difference setting to soccer
- Added two new team orders: Alternating and Fixed - in soccer, that means having the side to change after every event (or never)
- Added the possibility to randomize soccer start positions for every restart (or for every event, overriding the default starting order)
- Added a brief flash to the followed player when switching to a camera that is far (possible to turn off in camera settings)
- Added the possibility to have negative start times for animated objects (to make a copy and play it in different phase)
- Added the possibility to enable "accurate rotations" for animated objects when extra accuracy is needed
- Recording accuracy doubled - new High is what VeryHigh previously was, the new VeryHigh is even more accurate (and takes more space)
- Fixed whistle sounds and end cheers not being played on clients when playing soccer
- Miscellaneous other minor fixes and improvements
