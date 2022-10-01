- Fixed an issue that caused the Single Player button in the Main Menu to be disabled.
- Fixed an issue that caused the leaving lockers animation to not play.
- Fixed an issue that caused the Greenhouse workstation to not be usable in some instances.
- Doctor and Commander achievements when escaping now working properly.
- Tweaked the creature behavior so that it won’t patrol around workstations as often in lower difficulty levels.
- Leaderboards are now working properly. They’ve been reset.
Horrors of Space update for 1 October 2022
0.1.2.8 | Bugfix Patch
Patchnotes via Steam Community
