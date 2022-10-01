 Skip to content

Horrors of Space update for 1 October 2022

0.1.2.8 | Bugfix Patch

Build 9633130

  • Fixed an issue that caused the Single Player button in the Main Menu to be disabled.
  • Fixed an issue that caused the leaving lockers animation to not play.
  • Fixed an issue that caused the Greenhouse workstation to not be usable in some instances.
  • Doctor and Commander achievements when escaping now working properly.
  • Tweaked the creature behavior so that it won’t patrol around workstations as often in lower difficulty levels.
  • Leaderboards are now working properly. They’ve been reset.

