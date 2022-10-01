 Skip to content

刻印战记：冰冻之剑 RE update for 1 October 2022

RE：Countermark Saga FS' Update log on October 1 Version 1.0.5

Last edited 1 October 2022 – 15:43:13 UTC

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  1. Fix the problem of flashback after the death of the main character
  2. Increase the number of reincarnation crystal transfer points, some levels, in order not to spoilers you can study on their own
  3. Increase the distribution of mining points in the magic cave, making the mining area more rationalized
  4. Fix Sasha and Melim transfer demon knight black, knight does not show the combat image of the BUG
  5. Due to the upgrade of the engine after the failure of the arena function, temporarily obscure the arena function, the subsequent opening time is not yet determined, I am very sorry

