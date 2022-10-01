- Fix the problem of flashback after the death of the main character
- Increase the number of reincarnation crystal transfer points, some levels, in order not to spoilers you can study on their own
- Increase the distribution of mining points in the magic cave, making the mining area more rationalized
- Fix Sasha and Melim transfer demon knight black, knight does not show the combat image of the BUG
- Due to the upgrade of the engine after the failure of the arena function, temporarily obscure the arena function, the subsequent opening time is not yet determined, I am very sorry
刻印战记：冰冻之剑 RE update for 1 October 2022
RE：Countermark Saga FS' Update log on October 1 Version 1.0.5
