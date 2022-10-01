- Fixed enemies not spawning in the last minute or so of temple.
- Experience orbs and other pickups that drop outside of the temple walls are now automatically picked up.
- Fixed a bug where the player can sometimes get knocked out of the Temple map in the corner.
20 Minutes Till Dawn update for 1 October 2022
V0.8.1 - Temple Hotfix
Patchnotes via Steam Community
