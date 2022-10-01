 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

20 Minutes Till Dawn update for 1 October 2022

V0.8.1 - Temple Hotfix

Share · View all patches · Build 9632936 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed enemies not spawning in the last minute or so of temple.
  • Experience orbs and other pickups that drop outside of the temple walls are now automatically picked up.
  • Fixed a bug where the player can sometimes get knocked out of the Temple map in the corner.

Changed files in this update

Depot 1966901
  • Loading history…
Depot 1966902
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link