Beach Island - Version 2.0.38 Update!

**
Patch Notes
**
**
Menu Updates
**
- Graphics quality settings now available.
- Vsync settings now available.
- Ambience Only setting now available (option to just have the sound of the waves).
- Changes to options are now saved, so you don’t have to readjust them each time you play.
- In addition to saving option settings, the game is also now saving any accomplishments you have gotten so far.
- Updated some of the menu graphics in the options menu.
- Slight adjustments to the pause menu button prompt placement.
- Slight adjustments to the screen transitions into and out of the pause menu.
- Updated the special thanks section of the credits page.
**
Game Updates
**
- Beach Guy now has a new animation for the Double Jump.
- One of the fans at Hidden by Shadow has had it’s windspeed reduced slightly.
- The last Checkpoint at the top of Rock Peak no longer activates a shortcut.
- Adjusted the camera angles for some of the shortcut previews.
- The length of the cutscene for opening the portal is now entirely dependent on how long it takes the star to get to it rather than a set amount.
- There is nothing new in the Waterfall Ruins.
**
Bug Fixes
**
- Some of the trampolines in the Waterfall Ruins and around the top of Iron Tower have been replaced with a single double wide trampoline (Fixes a bug with hitting 2 trampolines at the same time).
- Fixed an issue with player controls and the checkpoint camera. Player controls are now tied to the checkpoint camera angle.
- Fixed a bug where the player will just stop moving forward or backward on Keyboard controls (hopefully at least, let me know if this is still an issue).
