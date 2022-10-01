 Skip to content

Kurukshetra: Ascension update for 1 October 2022

Hotfix for Build 0.16.0

Build 9631847

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Fixed issue where cards were not deploying after herald deployment. Herald correctly draws cards.

Balancing changes to storm giant (cost +1) and kirmira (damage +1).

Kurukshetra: Ascension Content Depot 1857541
