Territory – Alpha 4.18.3 – Patch – Farming Seeds Change

Changed
- Seed Extractor now gives 1 seed for 1 plant/fruit as this makes more sense.
- To balance this, harvest min and max has been reduced so you will receive a random harvest between 1 and 10 for the plants that give multiple harvest.
- Tulipa and Helianthus will only ever give you a harvest of 1.
- There is also a 50% chance of also receiving an additional seed when you harvest.
- I’m interested in more ideas around farming if you have ideas for how it could work, let me know. I want it to be rewarding to farm but not to the point where you have too much food and too many seeds.
Changed files in this update