Territory update for 1 October 2022

Territory – Alpha 4.18.3 – Patch – Farming Seeds Change

Territory – Alpha 4.18.3 – Patch – Build 9631809

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Changed

  • Seed Extractor now gives 1 seed for 1 plant/fruit as this makes more sense.
  • To balance this, harvest min and max has been reduced so you will receive a random harvest between 1 and 10 for the plants that give multiple harvest.
  • Tulipa and Helianthus will only ever give you a harvest of 1.
  • There is also a 50% chance of also receiving an additional seed when you harvest.
  • I’m interested in more ideas around farming if you have ideas for how it could work, let me know. I want it to be rewarding to farm but not to the point where you have too much food and too many seeds.

