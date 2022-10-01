Hotfix r2605

Changelog
- The seed listed in the pause menu and win screen is now selectable and copyable.
- Quitting and restarting from the pause menu now has a confirmation box that appears.
- Bullets created by Detonator now inherit the properties of the bullet that killed the enemy.
- Singularity Generator's animation now stops tracking the mouse when the game is paused.
- Shrank the "Paused" header of the pause menu slightly.
- Bullets will no longer get stuck in the planet due to Rubber Band Ball.
- Fixed player dust spawning incorrectly when holding both movement keys.
- (Hopefully) fixed combo rarely not pausing correctly upon bosses spawning.
- Fixed player input sometimes getting lost due to low framerate.
- Fixed Mirror Bullets not firing charged bullets from the correct position.
Changed files in this update