Paper Planet update for 1 October 2022

Hotfix r2605

Last edited by Wendy

Changelog

  • The seed listed in the pause menu and win screen is now selectable and copyable.
  • Quitting and restarting from the pause menu now has a confirmation box that appears.
  • Bullets created by Detonator now inherit the properties of the bullet that killed the enemy.
  • Singularity Generator's animation now stops tracking the mouse when the game is paused.
  • Shrank the "Paused" header of the pause menu slightly.
  • Bullets will no longer get stuck in the planet due to Rubber Band Ball.
  • Fixed player dust spawning incorrectly when holding both movement keys.
  • (Hopefully) fixed combo rarely not pausing correctly upon bosses spawning.
  • Fixed player input sometimes getting lost due to low framerate.
  • Fixed Mirror Bullets not firing charged bullets from the correct position.

