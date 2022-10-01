- Fixed armor scaling bug that affected the stats of armor at higher levels (200+)
- Fixed Save Data bug that in certain circumstances would corrupt and lose player data.
Dungeons of Sundaria update for 1 October 2022
Small Patch Sept. 30th
Patchnotes via Steam Community
