 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Dungeons of Sundaria update for 1 October 2022

Small Patch Sept. 30th

Share · View all patches · Build 9631175 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed armor scaling bug that affected the stats of armor at higher levels (200+)
  • Fixed Save Data bug that in certain circumstances would corrupt and lose player data.

Changed files in this update

Dungeons of Sundaria Linux Depot 587522
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link