Community Crunch 334: Community Corner and More!

Welcome to another edition of the Community Crunch!
This week we're checking out some of our favorite community content in the Community Corner and preparing for the upcoming holiday season! One of our favorite community and charity events, ExtraLife, is right around the corner on November 6th!
There will be no EVO event this week.
Survival Bob
Go check out Survival Bob's latest video if you're looking for the scoop on the latest mod map from Nekatus, the creator of Fjordur.
On The Surface by AmaryllisDreamer
Blazing Glory by BettleKettle
ARK 2 Rex by Free Radical#6954
Maewing by @Bo3do3
Heather and her big funny terror bird by @menacefjordur
CarChar by @falco_luna
My Take on Argentavis by Nagisa#9062
@Nekatus
Vlãd#0513
@sarrisrainbows
Have a great weekend!
