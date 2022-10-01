Community Crunch 334: Community Corner and More!

Share · View all patches · Build 9631144 · Last edited 1 October 2022 – 00:32:03 UTC by Wendy

Welcome to another edition of the Community Crunch!

This week we're checking out some of our favorite community content in the Community Corner and preparing for the upcoming holiday season! One of our favorite community and charity events, ExtraLife, is right around the corner on November 6th!





There will be no EVO event this week.



Survival Bob

Go check out Survival Bob's latest video if you're looking for the scoop on the latest mod map from Nekatus, the creator of Fjordur.



On The Surface by AmaryllisDreamer



Blazing Glory by BettleKettle



ARK 2 Rex by Free Radical#6954



Maewing by @Bo3do3



Heather and her big funny terror bird by @menacefjordur



CarChar by @falco_luna



My Take on Argentavis by Nagisa#9062



@Nekatus



Vlãd#0513



@sarrisrainbows



Have a great weekend!

