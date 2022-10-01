 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

ARK: Survival Evolved update for 1 October 2022

Community Crunch 334: Community Corner and More!

Share · View all patches · Build 9631144 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
This build has not been seen in a public branch.


Welcome to another edition of the Community Crunch!

This week we're checking out some of our favorite community content in the Community Corner and preparing for the upcoming holiday season! One of our favorite community and charity events, ExtraLife, is right around the corner on November 6th!


There will be no EVO event this week.


Fan Art Gallery | Screenshot Gallery | Artist Feedback Form

Survival Bob
Go check out Survival Bob's latest video if you're looking for the scoop on the latest mod map from Nekatus, the creator of Fjordur.

On The Surface by AmaryllisDreamer

Blazing Glory by BettleKettle

ARK 2 Rex by Free Radical#6954

Maewing by @Bo3do3

Heather and her big funny terror bird by @menacefjordur

CarChar by @falco_luna

My Take on Argentavis by Nagisa#9062

@Nekatus

Vlãd#0513

@sarrisrainbows

Have a great weekend!
Studio Wildcard

Twitter: twitter.com/survivetheark
Discord: discord.com/invite/playark
Reddit: reddit.com/r/playark
Instagram: instagram.com/survivetheark
Twitch: twitch.tv/survivetheark
Steam: steamcommunity.com/app/346110
Youtube: youtube.com/survivetheark
Facebook: facebook.com/survivetheark
Official Wiki: ark.wiki.gg

Changed depots in hungryman branch

View more data in app history for build 9631144
ARK: Survival Evolved Content Depot 346111
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link