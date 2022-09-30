 Skip to content

Words Can Kill update for 30 September 2022

Ver. 1.0.5

Share · View all patches · Build 9630633 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Bug causing music to play when music is turned off has been fixed.
A couple of words were added to the dictionary: "fleek" and "haji"

