Bug causing music to play when music is turned off has been fixed.
A couple of words were added to the dictionary: "fleek" and "haji"
Words Can Kill update for 30 September 2022
Ver. 1.0.5
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Bug causing music to play when music is turned off has been fixed.
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update