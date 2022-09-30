 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Rowfall update for 30 September 2022

2nd Hotfix for Release

Share · View all patches · Build 9630583 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • fixed sound volume at start of the game (apologies to all who have been affected so far)
  • menus can now be closed with 'Escape Button'
  • when creating a new profile, hit 'Enter Button' to leave the screen

Changed files in this update

Depot 1507282
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link