- fixed sound volume at start of the game (apologies to all who have been affected so far)
- menus can now be closed with 'Escape Button'
- when creating a new profile, hit 'Enter Button' to leave the screen
Rowfall update for 30 September 2022
2nd Hotfix for Release
Patchnotes via Steam Community
