Early Access Update 4

Update 4 is here! You once again have asked, and we once again have listened!
Improvements
- Geometry fixes and improvements for the Reticulated Gulch and Bayesian Canyons maps.
Community Suggestions
- Repair Beam has been changed to be more responsive in searching for repairable targets
- Deployables HUD now shows icons for items deployed (you must have the setting 'Ammo Icons Visible' to see them)
- There now a flashing HUD indicator for when friendly Bases or Capture Points are being captured by the enemy, or your owned generators are taking damage
- Catapult (Grenade Launcher) changes to make the weapon more distinct - slower firing, more powerful, more rounds per burst.
- Increased impact damage from 30 to 40
- Increased explosive damage from 180 to 210
- Increased rounds per burst from 3 to 4 on Light, Medium, and Heavy lances
- Increased rounds per burst from 6 to 8 on Super Heavy lances
- Decreased fire rate from 75 to 48 burst rounds per minute on Light, Medium, and Heavy lances
- Decreased fire rate from 50 to 32 burst rounds per minute on Super Heavy lances
- Increased magazine size from 15 to 20 on Light, Medium, and Heavy lances
- Increased magazine size from 24 to 32 on Super Heavy lances
- Big Boom weapon module for Catapult
- Increased bonus damage from 100 / 110 / 120 / 130 / 140 to 160 / 170 / 180 / 190 / 200 percent
- Reduces magazine size by 50% at all tiers
- Razor Lance Variant
- Increased shields from 3000 to 3500
- Added a T3 mobility Lance module slot
- Saturn Lance Variant
- Increased shield regeneration from 700 to 725 / 750 / 775 at Mk I, Mk II, Mk III
- Eclipse, Moonlight, Rampart, and Wildfire Lance Variants have had their weapon kill prerequisites changed to match the flavor of each Lance Variant’s intrinsic module
- Transported Accolade
- Decreased number of required teleport pads from 6 to 5
- Medic Accolade
- Decreased repair amount required from 25000 to 20000
- Lance Variants Zephyr Mk II, Technician Mk II, Diligence Mk II, Zenith Mk II
- Decreased Bonk and Transported requirements from 50 to 25
- Lance Variants Tecton Mk III, Saturn Mk III, Reaper Mk III, Fulmination Mk III
- Requires MVP OR Capture point prerequisites instead of both
Bug Fixes
- Fixed a bug where some sounds (shield hits, most noticeably) would spike to full volume when they were supposed to be ducked for voice chat
- Fixed a problem with Active Voice Channel setting not working
- Fixed some terrain visual issues on Europa Base map
