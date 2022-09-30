 Skip to content

GALAHAD 3093 update for 30 September 2022

Early Access Update 4

Share · View all patches · Build 9630444

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Update 4 is here! You once again have asked, and we once again have listened!

Improvements

  • Geometry fixes and improvements for the Reticulated Gulch and Bayesian Canyons maps.

Community Suggestions

  • Repair Beam has been changed to be more responsive in searching for repairable targets
  • Deployables HUD now shows icons for items deployed (you must have the setting 'Ammo Icons Visible' to see them)
  • There now a flashing HUD indicator for when friendly Bases or Capture Points are being captured by the enemy, or your owned generators are taking damage
  • Catapult (Grenade Launcher) changes to make the weapon more distinct - slower firing, more powerful, more rounds per burst.
  • Increased impact damage from 30 to 40
  • Increased explosive damage from 180 to 210
  • Increased rounds per burst from 3 to 4 on Light, Medium, and Heavy lances
  • Increased rounds per burst from 6 to 8 on Super Heavy lances
  • Decreased fire rate from 75 to 48 burst rounds per minute on Light, Medium, and Heavy lances
  • Decreased fire rate from 50 to 32 burst rounds per minute on Super Heavy lances
  • Increased magazine size from 15 to 20 on Light, Medium, and Heavy lances
  • Increased magazine size from 24 to 32 on Super Heavy lances
  • Big Boom weapon module for Catapult
  • Increased bonus damage from 100 / 110 / 120 / 130 / 140 to 160 / 170 / 180 / 190 / 200 percent
  • Reduces magazine size by 50% at all tiers
  • Razor Lance Variant
  • Increased shields from 3000 to 3500
  • Added a T3 mobility Lance module slot
  • Saturn Lance Variant
  • Increased shield regeneration from 700 to 725 / 750 / 775 at Mk I, Mk II, Mk III
  • Eclipse, Moonlight, Rampart, and Wildfire Lance Variants have had their weapon kill prerequisites changed to match the flavor of each Lance Variant’s intrinsic module
  • Transported Accolade
  • Decreased number of required teleport pads from 6 to 5
  • Medic Accolade
  • Decreased repair amount required from 25000 to 20000
  • Lance Variants Zephyr Mk II, Technician Mk II, Diligence Mk II, Zenith Mk II
  • Decreased Bonk and Transported requirements from 50 to 25
  • Lance Variants Tecton Mk III, Saturn Mk III, Reaper Mk III, Fulmination Mk III
  • Requires MVP OR Capture point prerequisites instead of both

Bug Fixes

  • Fixed a bug where some sounds (shield hits, most noticeably) would spike to full volume when they were supposed to be ducked for voice chat
  • Fixed a problem with Active Voice Channel setting not working
  • Fixed some terrain visual issues on Europa Base map

