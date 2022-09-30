 Skip to content

Outcore update for 30 September 2022

Oct 1 update #1

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Changed default controls to WASD + space + left/right mouse buttons. Let me know how it feels
  • Fixed dragging Lumi's last file into Lumi not working for some players
  • Lowered Lumi's dash distance during the final boss
  • Fixed Lumi disappearing along with a platform in one of the puzzles before the gnome village
  • Added a super basic floating text that explains the blue dash orbs (it's near the first one)

